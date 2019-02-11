Grand Foundry reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 229.35% to Rs 6.62 croreNet Loss of Grand Foundry reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 229.35% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.622.01 229 OPM %-2.11-2.99 -PBDT-0.13-0.21 38 PBT-0.15-0.23 35 NP-0.15-0.23 35
