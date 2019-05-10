Granules India consolidated net profit rises 213.31% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 21.73% to Rs 613.32 crore

Net profit of Granules India rose 213.31% to Rs 64.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.73% to Rs 613.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 503.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 78.30% to Rs 236.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 132.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.29% to Rs 2279.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1684.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales613.32503.82 22 2279.201684.62 35 OPM %15.928.66 -16.8516.53 - PBDT111.6450.34 122 431.00272.19 58 PBT84.2229.94 181 325.52195.99 66 NP64.0420.44 213 236.41132.59 78

