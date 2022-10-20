Granules India consolidated net profit rises 79.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.54% to Rs 1150.73 crore

Net profit of Granules India rose 79.85% to Rs 145.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.54% to Rs 1150.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 888.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1150.73888.3321.1117.02234.48150.07190.41110.23145.1080.68

