Delhivery Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Granules India consolidated net profit rises 79.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.54% to Rs 1150.73 crore

Net profit of Granules India rose 79.85% to Rs 145.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.54% to Rs 1150.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 888.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1150.73888.33 30 OPM %21.1117.02 -PBDT234.48150.07 56 PBT190.41110.23 73 NP145.1080.68 80

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 14:54 IST

