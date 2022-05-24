Granules India Ltd up for third straight session

Granules India Ltd is quoting at Rs 283.25, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.32% in last one year as compared to a 6.66% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.54% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Granules India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 283.25, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 16221.2. The Sensex is at 54427.11, up 0.26%. Granules India Ltd has slipped around 1.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Granules India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12889.2, down 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.98 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

