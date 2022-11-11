Graphite India consolidated net profit declines 28.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.22% to Rs 825.00 croreNet profit of Graphite India declined 28.13% to Rs 92.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 128.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.22% to Rs 825.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 692.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales825.00692.00 19 OPM %12.3615.17 -PBDT209.00184.00 14 PBT194.00171.00 13 NP92.00128.00 -28
