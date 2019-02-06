Graphite India consolidated net profit rises 112.81% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Graphite India consolidated net profit rises 980.58% in the September 2018 quarter
Graphite India standalone net profit rises 913.33% in the September 2018 quarter
Graphite India standalone net profit rises 2760.00% in the June 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 80.98% to Rs 1855.00 croreNet profit of Graphite India rose 112.81% to Rs 764.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 359.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 80.98% to Rs 1855.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1025.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1855.001025.00 81 OPM %58.3352.98 -PBDT1145.00551.00 108 PBT1132.00538.00 110 NP764.00359.00 113
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU