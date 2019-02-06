JUST IN
Graphite India standalone net profit rises 78.59% in the December 2018 quarter
Graphite India consolidated net profit rises 112.81% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 80.98% to Rs 1855.00 crore

Net profit of Graphite India rose 112.81% to Rs 764.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 359.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 80.98% to Rs 1855.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1025.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1855.001025.00 81 OPM %58.3352.98 -PBDT1145.00551.00 108 PBT1132.00538.00 110 NP764.00359.00 113

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
