Business Standard

Grasim Industries acquires 220 acres land in Gujarat

For a total consideration of Rs 254.70 cr

Grasim Industries has acquired by way of assignment of the leasehold rights in the leasehold land admeasuring area of about 220 acres situated at Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation, Vilayat Industrial Estate, Dist. Bharuch, Gujarat from Century Textiles and Industries a for a total consideration of Rs. 254.70 crore (including GST of Rs. 38.85 crores) for setting up of manufacturing facilities in due course. The said transaction has been completed today i.e. 24 March 2023 and is not a related party transaction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Sat, March 25 2023. 14:35 IST

