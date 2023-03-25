Grasim Industries acquires 220 acres land in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC PAT rises 10% YoY in Q2
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 PAT down 11% YoY; monthly SIP inflow at Rs 942 crore
Century Textiles gains after Q2 PAT soars 118% YoY to Rs 70 cr
Mold-Tek Packaging to set up new plant for supplying packing material to Grasim
Board of Century Textiles & Industries approves fund raising up to Rs 400 cr via NCD issuance
-
For a total consideration of Rs 254.70 crGrasim Industries has acquired by way of assignment of the leasehold rights in the leasehold land admeasuring area of about 220 acres situated at Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation, Vilayat Industrial Estate, Dist. Bharuch, Gujarat from Century Textiles and Industries a for a total consideration of Rs. 254.70 crore (including GST of Rs. 38.85 crores) for setting up of manufacturing facilities in due course. The said transaction has been completed today i.e. 24 March 2023 and is not a related party transaction.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU