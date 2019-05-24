Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 58.95% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 20965.25 crore

Net profit of rose 58.95% to Rs 1144.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 720.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 20965.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17363.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.85% to Rs 1771.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2678.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.55% to Rs 72970.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 55893.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.



