Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 58.95% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 20965.25 croreNet profit of Grasim Industries rose 58.95% to Rs 1144.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 720.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 20965.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17363.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 33.85% to Rs 1771.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2678.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.55% to Rs 72970.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 55893.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales20965.2517363.24 21 72970.6455893.50 31 OPM %22.3119.77 -22.0220.74 - PBDT3498.472425.97 44 11068.358791.95 26 PBT2639.101655.23 59 7807.906067.59 29 NP1144.57720.09 59 1771.922678.58 -34
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
