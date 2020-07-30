Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit rises 49.12% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.33% to Rs 174.33 croreNet profit of Grauer & Weil (India) rose 49.12% to Rs 22.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.33% to Rs 174.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 186.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.74% to Rs 75.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.05% to Rs 619.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 601.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales174.33186.11 -6 619.40601.08 3 OPM %15.7316.95 -15.5917.48 - PBDT30.1333.99 -11 105.83115.80 -9 PBT25.1830.11 -16 86.82100.31 -13 NP22.1014.82 49 75.8463.87 19
