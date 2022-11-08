Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit rises 56.46% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.82% to Rs 204.89 croreNet profit of Grauer & Weil (India) rose 56.46% to Rs 27.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.82% to Rs 204.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 169.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales204.89169.58 21 OPM %18.8415.21 -PBDT42.8828.90 48 PBT37.8423.93 58 NP27.9917.89 56
