Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit rises 56.46% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.82% to Rs 204.89 crore

Net profit of Grauer & Weil (India) rose 56.46% to Rs 27.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.82% to Rs 204.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 169.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.204.89169.5818.8415.2142.8828.9037.8423.9327.9917.89

