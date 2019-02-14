Grauer & Weil (India) standalone net profit declines 32.45% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.89% to Rs 154.30 croreNet profit of Grauer & Weil (India) declined 32.45% to Rs 13.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 20.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.89% to Rs 154.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 126.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales154.30126.59 22 OPM %13.2923.97 -PBDT22.6131.59 -28 PBT18.6627.85 -33 NP13.5720.09 -32
