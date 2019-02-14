JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit declines 24.60% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Grauer & Weil (India) standalone net profit declines 32.45% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 21.89% to Rs 154.30 crore

Net profit of Grauer & Weil (India) declined 32.45% to Rs 13.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 20.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.89% to Rs 154.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 126.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales154.30126.59 22 OPM %13.2923.97 -PBDT22.6131.59 -28 PBT18.6627.85 -33 NP13.5720.09 -32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements