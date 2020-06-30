Graviss Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.90 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.64% to Rs 10.68 croreNet Loss of Graviss Hospitality reported to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.64% to Rs 10.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.79% to Rs 39.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.6813.63 -22 39.5447.52 -17 OPM %2.720.51 --11.730.95 - PBDT0.53-0.19 LP -5.19-0.09 -5667 PBT-1.71-0.52 -229 -11.35-5.20 -118 NP-1.90-0.65 -192 -8.82-1.89 -367
