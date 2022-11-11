Gravity (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 28.57% to Rs 2.25 croreNet loss of Gravity (India) reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.253.15 -29 OPM %09.52 -PBDT00.37 -100 PBT-0.050.32 PL NP-0.050.32 PL
