JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA Approval for Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2%.
Business Standard

Greaves Cotton standalone net profit declines 34.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.63% to Rs 528.12 crore

Net profit of Greaves Cotton declined 34.00% to Rs 37.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 56.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 528.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 486.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.44% to Rs 169.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 202.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.92% to Rs 1987.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1792.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales528.12486.15 9 1987.821792.10 11 OPM %13.2514.37 -13.8214.25 - PBDT78.0284.26 -7 313.03299.77 4 PBT66.3371.12 -7 264.20247.42 7 NP37.3956.65 -34 169.30202.62 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 16:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU