Greaves Cotton standalone net profit declines 34.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.63% to Rs 528.12 crore

Net profit of declined 34.00% to Rs 37.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 56.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 528.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 486.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.44% to Rs 169.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 202.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.92% to Rs 1987.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1792.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

