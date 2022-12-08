Greaves Electric Mobility to showcase 5 new EV products at Auto Expo 2023

Greaves Electric Mobility (GEMPL), the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton, has shared a glimpse into its ambitious EV roadmap of the future.

With 5 new products across electric 2 & 3 wheelers, the range to be unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 will address EV customer needs in the fast-transforming B2B and B2C space.

The new products will sport a sophisticated and modern design language, backed by rigorous engineering and development. Each product is carefully optimized to address future customer expectation, Indian road- and use-conditions, and operating economics.

The design inspiration for the Ampere 2-wheeler range, & the 3-wheeler range from GEMPL stems from the theme of humanising technology, by bringing together the best of technology and safety.

Highlights of the new range include an all-new EV scooter embodying the new brand identity and premium design, along with a next generation, aero-efficient cargo 3-wheeler concept. Each product will continue to embody the company's 'Make-in-India' thrust with a high-degree of localization with domestically sourced components.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)