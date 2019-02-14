Greencrest Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dubai, Japan sign agreement on financial tech
MAS Financial Services standalone net profit rises 81.63% in the June 2018 quarter
MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 79.64% in the June 2018 quarter
KJMC Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2018 quarter
First Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.20 crore in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 41.95% to Rs 3.79 croreNet loss of Greencrest Financial Services reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 41.95% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.792.67 42 OPM %-2.1118.35 -PBDT-0.080.49 PL PBT-0.080.48 PL NP-0.080.48 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU