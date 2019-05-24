Greencrest Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 93.29% to Rs 1.46 croreNet profit of Greencrest Financial Services reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 93.29% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 37.74% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 68.00% to Rs 54.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.4621.77 -93 54.6532.53 68 OPM %-145.89-7.58 --2.952.49 - PBDT0.54-1.69 LP 1.060.77 38 PBT0.51-1.70 LP 1.020.75 36 NP0.22-1.92 LP 0.730.53 38
