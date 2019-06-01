Greenply Industries standalone net profit declines 17.25% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.08% to Rs 516.17 croreNet profit of Greenply Industries declined 17.25% to Rs 27.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.08% to Rs 516.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 437.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.73% to Rs 100.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 135.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.04% to Rs 1832.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1680.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales516.17437.13 18 1832.211680.37 9 OPM %10.3413.06 -10.8714.26 - PBDT53.4557.02 -6 180.71234.01 -23 PBT33.4645.88 -27 111.68189.20 -41 NP27.0032.63 -17 100.78135.69 -26
