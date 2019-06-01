Greenply Industries standalone net profit declines 17.25% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 18.08% to Rs 516.17 crore

Net profit of declined 17.25% to Rs 27.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.08% to Rs 516.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 437.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.73% to Rs 100.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 135.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.04% to Rs 1832.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1680.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

