Greycells Education reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.44% to Rs 1.15 croreNet Loss of Greycells Education reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.44% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.151.36 -15 OPM %-6.96-20.59 -PBDT-0.06-0.25 76 PBT-0.19-0.29 34 NP-0.19-0.34 44
