GRM Overseas consolidated net profit declines 90.71% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 80.65% to Rs 479.22 croreNet profit of GRM Overseas declined 90.71% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 80.65% to Rs 479.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 265.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.46% to Rs 9.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.47% to Rs 1109.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 944.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales479.22265.27 81 1109.05944.15 17 OPM %2.637.91 -3.123.71 - PBDT3.7110.68 -65 20.0920.32 -1 PBT3.0110.20 -70 17.9318.29 -2 NP0.596.35 -91 9.0711.85 -23
