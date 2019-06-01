GRM Overseas consolidated net profit declines 90.71% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 80.65% to Rs 479.22 crore

Net profit of Overseas declined 90.71% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 80.65% to Rs 479.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 265.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.46% to Rs 9.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.47% to Rs 1109.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 944.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

