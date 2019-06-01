GRM Overseas standalone net profit declines 42.98% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 87.02% to Rs 470.43 croreNet profit of GRM Overseas declined 42.98% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 87.02% to Rs 470.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 251.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.13% to Rs 16.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 1070.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 924.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales470.43251.54 87 1070.63924.96 16 OPM %3.238.07 -3.893.77 - PBDT6.359.94 -36 27.2720.13 35 PBT5.659.46 -40 25.1218.10 39 NP3.215.63 -43 16.2511.68 39
