GRM Overseas standalone net profit declines 42.98% in the March 2019 quarter

CHL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.19 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Sales rise 87.02% to Rs 470.43 crore

Net profit of GRM Overseas declined 42.98% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 87.02% to Rs 470.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 251.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.13% to Rs 16.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 1070.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 924.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales470.43251.54 87 1070.63924.96 16 OPM %3.238.07 -3.893.77 - PBDT6.359.94 -36 27.2720.13 35 PBT5.659.46 -40 25.1218.10 39 NP3.215.63 -43 16.2511.68 39

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 10:42 IST

