Gromo Trade & Consultancy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Net Loss of & Consultancy reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.66% to Rs 27.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 260.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 30.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

