Gromo Trade & Consultancy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 21.66% to Rs 27.41 croreNet Loss of Gromo Trade & Consultancy reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.66% to Rs 27.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 260.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 30.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales27.4122.53 22 30.1427.70 9 OPM %0.040.84 -2.462.82 - PBDT-0.08-0.46 83 0.670.13 415 PBT-0.08-0.46 83 0.670.13 415 NP-0.39-0.49 20 0.360.10 260
