Gromo Trade & Consultancy standalone net profit declines 22.50% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech acquires Nexii Labs Inc, USA
GSS Infotech to acquire Nexii Labs Inc, USA
Sebi bars Gromo Trade, 20 others from securities markets
Midas Infra Trade standalone net profit rises 2800.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Magnanimous Trade & Finance standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 17.86% to Rs 0.99 croreNet profit of Gromo Trade & Consultancy declined 22.50% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.86% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.990.84 18 OPM %60.6195.24 -PBDT0.620.80 -23 PBT0.620.80 -23 NP0.620.80 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU