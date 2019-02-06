JUST IN
Gromo Trade & Consultancy standalone net profit declines 22.50% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 17.86% to Rs 0.99 crore

Net profit of Gromo Trade & Consultancy declined 22.50% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.86% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.990.84 18 OPM %60.6195.24 -PBDT0.620.80 -23 PBT0.620.80 -23 NP0.620.80 -23

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 16:32 IST

