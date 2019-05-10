Grovy India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 850.00% to Rs 1.90 croreNet loss of Grovy India reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 850.00% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 29.76% to Rs 8.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.900.20 850 8.6412.30 -30 OPM %-4.2155.00 -1.391.30 - PBDT-0.100.13 PL 0.120.19 -37 PBT-0.120.12 PL 0.100.16 -38 NP-0.150.12 PL 0.070.12 -42
