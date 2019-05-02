GRUH Finance standalone net profit rises 1.21% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 25.57% to Rs 557.72 croreNet profit of GRUH Finance rose 1.21% to Rs 129.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 128.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.57% to Rs 557.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 444.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.04% to Rs 447.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 402.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.65% to Rs 2026.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1693.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales557.72444.14 26 2026.191693.45 20 OPM %99.1999.46 -94.7291.81 - PBDT179.18188.81 -5 618.44570.24 8 PBT178.36187.91 -5 615.04567.15 8 NP129.65128.10 1 447.20402.75 11
