GRUH Finance standalone net profit rises 1.21% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 25.57% to Rs 557.72 crore

Net profit of rose 1.21% to Rs 129.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 128.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.57% to Rs 557.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 444.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.04% to Rs 447.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 402.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.65% to Rs 2026.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1693.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

