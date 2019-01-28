GRUH Finance standalone net profit rises 6.73% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 24.80% to Rs 540.06 crore

Net profit of GRUH Finance rose 6.73% to Rs 96.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 90.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 24.80% to Rs 540.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 432.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales540.06432.75 25 OPM %94.3088.39 -PBDT135.89130.36 4 PBT135.01129.59 4 NP96.9590.84 7

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 16:07 IST

