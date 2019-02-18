GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.96% to Rs 41.10 croreNet profit of GSS Infotech rose 21.47% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.96% to Rs 41.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 37.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales41.1037.04 11 OPM %5.965.64 -PBDT2.191.83 20 PBT2.141.81 18 NP2.151.77 21
