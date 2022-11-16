GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 320.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.93% to Rs 31.41 crore

Net profit of GSS Infotech rose 320.28% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.93% to Rs 31.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.31.4131.1220.316.436.411.886.401.866.011.43

