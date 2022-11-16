GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 320.28% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, L&T Infotech, Avenue Supermarts in focus
BLS Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2022 quarter
Indices edge lower, breadth negative
Larsen & Toubro Infotech reports 7% sequential rise in Q2 PAT
ITC says ITC Infotech incorporates subsidiary in Brazil
-
Sales rise 0.93% to Rs 31.41 croreNet profit of GSS Infotech rose 320.28% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.93% to Rs 31.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales31.4131.12 1 OPM %20.316.43 -PBDT6.411.88 241 PBT6.401.86 244 NP6.011.43 320
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU