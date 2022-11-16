JUST IN
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 320.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.93% to Rs 31.41 crore

Net profit of GSS Infotech rose 320.28% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.93% to Rs 31.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales31.4131.12 1 OPM %20.316.43 -PBDT6.411.88 241 PBT6.401.86 244 NP6.011.43 320

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:07 IST

