GTL Infrastructure allots 4.56 cr equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

GTL Infrastructure has allotted 4,56,29,581 equity shares on conversion of 5,002 Zero Coupon Compulsorily Convertible Bonds (Series B1 Bonds), 140 Interest Bearing Convertible Bonds (Series B2 Bonds) and 1,863 Zero Coupon Compulsorily Convertible Bonds (Series B3 Bonds) aggregating to US$ 7.005 Mn. at a conversion price of Rs. 10/- per share.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)