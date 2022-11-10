GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 317.82 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 853.48 crore in the March 2022 quarter
GTL reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.59 crore in the September 2022 quarter
GTL reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.06 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Telecom shares edge higher
-
Sales decline 1.06% to Rs 359.92 croreNet Loss of GTL Infrastructure reported to Rs 317.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 207.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.06% to Rs 359.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 363.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales359.92363.79 -1 OPM %0.4126.56 -PBDT-189.20-81.23 -133 PBT-317.82-207.02 -54 NP-317.82-207.02 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU