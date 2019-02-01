GTL reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.79 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 76.54% to Rs 56.12 croreNet loss of GTL reported to Rs 30.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 9.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 76.54% to Rs 56.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 239.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales56.12239.22 -77 OPM %-103.74-1.19 -PBDT-29.5813.08 PL PBT-30.799.65 PL NP-30.799.65 PL
