Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
GTL reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.79 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 76.54% to Rs 56.12 crore

Net loss of GTL reported to Rs 30.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 9.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 76.54% to Rs 56.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 239.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales56.12239.22 -77 OPM %-103.74-1.19 -PBDT-29.5813.08 PL PBT-30.799.65 PL NP-30.799.65 PL

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 15:15 IST

