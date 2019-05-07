JUST IN
GTL reports standalone net loss of Rs 96.52 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 57.56% to Rs 34.85 crore

Net Loss of GTL reported to Rs 96.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2152.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 57.56% to Rs 34.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 244.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2627.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 78.00% to Rs 219.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 995.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales34.8582.12 -58 219.05995.49 -78 OPM %-299.66-103.08 --111.02-9.00 - PBDT-95.65-86.88 -10 -240.18-98.20 -145 PBT-96.52-90.09 -7 -244.72-115.69 -112 NP-96.52-2152.43 96 -244.77-2627.66 91

