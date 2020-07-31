GTN Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.99% to Rs 29.27 croreNet profit of GTN Textiles reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.99% to Rs 29.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.92% to Rs 131.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 142.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales29.2737.52 -22 131.00142.26 -8 OPM %-0.072.35 -0.032.83 - PBDT-1.67-0.82 -104 -8.14-5.11 -59 PBT-2.49-1.62 -54 -11.36-8.40 -35 NP0.30-0.51 LP -8.73-7.33 -19
