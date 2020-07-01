GTV Engineering standalone net profit declines 26.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.23% to Rs 18.68 croreNet profit of GTV Engineering declined 26.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.23% to Rs 18.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.20% to Rs 0.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.21% to Rs 64.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 69.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales18.6822.30 -16 64.4669.47 -7 OPM %-1.820.94 -1.521.66 - PBDT1.021.02 0 1.991.87 6 PBT0.590.75 -21 1.041.08 -4 NP0.370.50 -26 0.820.83 -1
