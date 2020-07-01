GTV Engineering standalone net profit declines 26.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.23% to Rs 18.68 crore

Net profit of GTV Engineering declined 26.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.23% to Rs 18.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.20% to Rs 0.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.21% to Rs 64.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 69.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

18.6822.3064.4669.47-1.820.941.521.661.021.021.991.870.590.751.041.080.370.500.820.83

