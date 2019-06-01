GTV Engineering standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 55.51% to Rs 22.30 crore

Net profit of rose 25.00% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 55.51% to Rs 22.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.10% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.48% to Rs 69.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

22.3014.3469.4750.530.942.861.662.241.020.931.871.490.750.611.080.790.500.400.830.58

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)