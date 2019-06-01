GTV Engineering standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 55.51% to Rs 22.30 crore

Net profit of GTV Engineering rose 25.00% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 55.51% to Rs 22.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.10% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.48% to Rs 69.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales22.3014.34 56 69.4750.53 37 OPM %0.942.86 -1.662.24 - PBDT1.020.93 10 1.871.49 26 PBT0.750.61 23 1.080.79 37 NP0.500.40 25 0.830.58 43

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 18:03 IST

