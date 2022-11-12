Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit declines 37.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.43% to Rs 1077.77 croreNet profit of Gujarat Ambuja Exports declined 37.87% to Rs 64.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 103.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.43% to Rs 1077.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1151.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1077.771151.82 -6 OPM %8.6912.69 -PBDT107.29159.52 -33 PBT83.59135.94 -39 NP64.10103.17 -38
