Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit declines 37.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.43% to Rs 1077.77 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Ambuja Exports declined 37.87% to Rs 64.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 103.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.43% to Rs 1077.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1151.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1077.771151.828.6912.69107.29159.5283.59135.9464.10103.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)