Gujarat Ambuja Exports standalone net profit declines 60.06% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat Ambuja Exports standalone net profit rises 27.31% in the December 2018 quarter
Gujarat Gas standalone net profit rises 76.71% in the March 2019 quarter
Gujarat Ambuja Exports update on expansion projects in Malda and Chalisgaon
Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit rises 27.08% in the March 2019 quarter
Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit rises 138.22% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 43.46% to Rs 1263.51 croreNet profit of Gujarat Ambuja Exports declined 60.06% to Rs 31.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 43.46% to Rs 1263.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 880.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.16% to Rs 198.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 179.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.53% to Rs 4021.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3364.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1263.51880.76 43 4021.443364.43 20 OPM %5.0813.27 -9.269.43 - PBDT65.25112.55 -42 365.20308.45 18 PBT41.8892.62 -55 269.55232.16 16 NP31.5178.89 -60 198.15179.88 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU