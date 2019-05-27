Gujarat Ambuja Exports standalone net profit declines 60.06% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 43.46% to Rs 1263.51 crore

Net profit of declined 60.06% to Rs 31.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 43.46% to Rs 1263.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 880.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.16% to Rs 198.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 179.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.53% to Rs 4021.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3364.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1263.51880.764021.443364.435.0813.279.269.4365.25112.55365.20308.4541.8892.62269.55232.1631.5178.89198.15179.88

