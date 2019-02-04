JUST IN
Gujarat Ambuja Exports standalone net profit rises 27.31% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 15.74% to Rs 1177.47 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Ambuja Exports rose 27.31% to Rs 80.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 63.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.74% to Rs 1177.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1017.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1177.471017.33 16 OPM %11.5710.86 -PBDT133.52109.96 21 PBT109.4590.61 21 NP80.4663.20 27

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 16:09 IST

