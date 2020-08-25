Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.69% to Rs 15.62 croreNet profit of Gujarat Containers rose 100.00% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.69% to Rs 15.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales15.6220.47 -24 OPM %9.545.42 -PBDT0.920.40 130 PBT0.590.22 168 NP0.440.22 100
