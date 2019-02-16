Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 25.10% to Rs 20.88 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Containers rose 12.50% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.10% to Rs 20.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales20.8816.69 25 OPM %5.365.69 -PBDT0.440.40 10 PBT0.270.24 13 NP0.270.24 13

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 17:17 IST

