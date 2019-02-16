Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 39.24% in the December 2018 quarter
Gujarat Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.73 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Gujarat Cotex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Gujarat Cotex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 48.89% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 25.10% to Rs 20.88 croreNet profit of Gujarat Containers rose 12.50% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.10% to Rs 20.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales20.8816.69 25 OPM %5.365.69 -PBDT0.440.40 10 PBT0.270.24 13 NP0.270.24 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU