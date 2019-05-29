Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 7.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.45% to Rs 21.66 crore

Net profit of rose 7.69% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.45% to Rs 21.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.78% to Rs 0.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.35% to Rs 79.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

21.6621.3579.1258.896.094.685.526.740.690.421.971.800.470.281.261.200.140.130.930.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)