Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 7.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.45% to Rs 21.66 croreNet profit of Gujarat Containers rose 7.69% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.45% to Rs 21.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.78% to Rs 0.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.35% to Rs 79.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales21.6621.35 1 79.1258.89 34 OPM %6.094.68 -5.526.74 - PBDT0.690.42 64 1.971.80 9 PBT0.470.28 68 1.261.20 5 NP0.140.13 8 0.930.77 21
