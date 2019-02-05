Gujarat Cotex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat Cotex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 39.24% in the December 2018 quarter
Gujarat Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.73 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit rises 8.33% in the September 2018 quarter
Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 48.89% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 12.01% to Rs 10.35 croreNet profit of Gujarat Cotex reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.01% to Rs 10.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales10.359.24 12 OPM %0.870 -PBDT0.090 0 PBT0.090 0 NP0.090 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU