Gujarat court sentences Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to 2 years in jail

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi was on Thursday (March 23) held guilty and sentenced to two years in jail in a 2019 defamation case over his remarks about the "Modi surname" by a court in Gujarat's Surat.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma, which held Gandhi guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500, also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

Following this order, Rahul Gandhi may reportedly lose his membership as an MP and Wayanad Parliamentary constituency may witness a by-poll.

Rahul Gandhi was reportedly present in the court when the verdict was pronounced.

Gandhi allegedly said "Why do all the thieves, be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi, have 'Modi' in their names?" during a rally in Kolar, Karnataka in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP MLA Purnesh Modi had filed the case against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks.

