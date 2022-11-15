JUST IN
Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 37.18% in the September 2022 quarter
Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 64.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.53% to Rs 31.63 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Craft Industries declined 64.19% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.53% to Rs 31.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales31.6334.96 -10 OPM %6.9211.07 -PBDT1.613.48 -54 PBT1.042.90 -64 NP0.772.15 -64

