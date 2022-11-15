Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 64.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.53% to Rs 31.63 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Craft Industries declined 64.19% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.53% to Rs 31.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.31.6334.966.9211.071.613.481.042.900.772.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)