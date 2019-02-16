Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 85.11% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.62% to Rs 35.08 croreNet profit of Gujarat Craft Industries declined 85.11% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 4.62% to Rs 35.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 36.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales35.0836.78 -5 OPM %4.456.42 -PBDT0.571.14 -50 PBT0.110.71 -85 NP0.070.47 -85
