Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 85.11% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 4.62% to Rs 35.08 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Craft Industries declined 85.11% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 4.62% to Rs 35.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 36.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales35.0836.78 -5 OPM %4.456.42 -PBDT0.571.14 -50 PBT0.110.71 -85 NP0.070.47 -85

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 16:02 IST

