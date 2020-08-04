Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit declines 74.76% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 58.58% to Rs 1082.92 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Gas declined 74.76% to Rs 59.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 234.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 58.58% to Rs 1082.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2614.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1082.922614.6117.1517.84160.95438.4578.70360.6059.07234.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)