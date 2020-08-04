Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit declines 74.76% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Duropack standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the March 2020 quarter
Alankit consolidated net profit declines 45.66% in the March 2020 quarter
ACC consolidated net profit declines 40.54% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 58.58% to Rs 1082.92 croreNet profit of Gujarat Gas declined 74.76% to Rs 59.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 234.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 58.58% to Rs 1082.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2614.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1082.922614.61 -59 OPM %17.1517.84 -PBDT160.95438.45 -63 PBT78.70360.60 -78 NP59.07234.04 -75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU