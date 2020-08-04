JUST IN
Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit declines 74.76% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 58.58% to Rs 1082.92 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Gas declined 74.76% to Rs 59.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 234.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 58.58% to Rs 1082.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2614.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1082.922614.61 -59 OPM %17.1517.84 -PBDT160.95438.45 -63 PBT78.70360.60 -78 NP59.07234.04 -75

First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 17:15 IST

