Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit rises 64.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.70% to Rs 3976.46 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Gas rose 64.74% to Rs 404.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 245.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.70% to Rs 3976.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3624.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3976.463624.8716.1611.56648.68424.46542.27329.78404.41245.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)