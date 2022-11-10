Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit rises 64.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.70% to Rs 3976.46 croreNet profit of Gujarat Gas rose 64.74% to Rs 404.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 245.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.70% to Rs 3976.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3624.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3976.463624.87 10 OPM %16.1611.56 -PBDT648.68424.46 53 PBT542.27329.78 64 NP404.41245.48 65
