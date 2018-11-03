JUST IN
Gujarat Gas standalone net profit declines 32.76% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 41.18% to Rs 1964.34 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Gas declined 32.76% to Rs 41.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 61.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 41.18% to Rs 1964.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1391.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1964.341391.41 41 OPM %8.1814.57 -PBDT130.12161.63 -19 PBT57.7693.37 -38 NP41.0761.08 -33

