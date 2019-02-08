Gujarat Gas standalone net profit rises 130.05% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 34.75% to Rs 2117.39 croreNet profit of Gujarat Gas rose 130.05% to Rs 138.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 60.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 34.75% to Rs 2117.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1571.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2117.391571.33 35 OPM %15.1712.72 -PBDT288.13160.29 80 PBT215.3691.47 135 NP138.0360.00 130
