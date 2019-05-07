Gujarat Gas standalone net profit rises 76.71% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 683.65% in the September 2018 quarter
Gujarat Ambuja Exports standalone net profit rises 27.31% in the December 2018 quarter
Mahanagar Gas standalone net profit rises 9.22% in the September 2018 quarter
Indraprastha Gas standalone net profit rises 19.33% in the December 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 10.03% to Rs 1907.55 croreNet profit of Gujarat Gas rose 76.71% to Rs 116.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.03% to Rs 1907.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1733.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.13% to Rs 417.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 291.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.59% to Rs 7754.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6174.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1907.551733.61 10 7754.416174.33 26 OPM %13.3212.84 -12.7014.50 - PBDT223.07184.68 21 899.73734.66 22 PBT150.84116.53 29 611.72462.84 32 NP116.5465.95 77 417.03291.36 43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU