Gujarat Gas standalone net profit rises 76.71% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.03% to Rs 1907.55 crore

Net profit of rose 76.71% to Rs 116.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.03% to Rs 1907.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1733.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.13% to Rs 417.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 291.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.59% to Rs 7754.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6174.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1907.551733.617754.416174.3313.3212.8412.7014.50223.07184.68899.73734.66150.84116.53611.72462.84116.5465.95417.03291.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)